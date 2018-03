Published:

The wedding fatia of Fatima, the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote to her pilot husband, Jamil Abubakar, took place in Kano yesterday March 16th.

The wedding was well attended by very important dignitaries such as President Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Bola Tinubu,. Ooni of Ife, Oba of Lagos, oil magnate Femi Otedola, Jim Ovia, John Momoh, many state governors, members of the National Assembly and others.

See more photos below

