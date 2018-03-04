More Facts Emerge On Why Sun Newspaper Sacked Its DMD,Other Top Editors

Published:

It is no longer news that the Publisher of the newspaper and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, top management staff of his company few days after the SUN Man Of The Year Award.





Among those affected by the sack was the Deputy Managing Director, Steve Nwosu and three General Managers.



Also affected were the Editor and Deputy Editor of the Sunday Sun, Alhaji Fatai Oladehinde; Ikenna Emehu; Editor, Sporting Sun, John Joshua Akanji; Yinka Fabowale as well as Emeka Okoroyanwu.



The paper has not made any comment on the development but a senior management staff of the group said it is in order to "reposition" the company.



Some staff are also being penciled down for elevation to the vacant position.



One of those who resigned hos appointment before the tsunami was Mr Tunji Bolaji the esthile Executive Director Operations who has gotten a new appointment with Oyo State Government

