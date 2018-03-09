Military Urges Nigerians Not To Take Ekweremadu’s Coup Comment Serious

Published:

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters has called on Nigerians to disregard the alarm raised by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu that the military could still take over power. Ekweremadu had on Wednesday during plenary, said “our democracy is receding. Who says army cannot take over, let us not joke with our democracy that is the issue.”





But the Defence Headquarters in a statement on Thursday described the comments as derogatory to the military. "The statement in the true sense has the capacity to denigrate the Nigerian Military in every ramification including its loyalty to the President Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the confidence of the general public to defend Nigeria’s democracy,” the statement added.





"In the light of this, the Defence Headquarters wish to state clearly that the Nigerian Military has come of age and is in tune with best international military practices of complete and total subordination to democratic governance.”The statement chronicled the role of the Nigerian military in entrenching democracy across the world.





Furthermore, the military assured "the international community, Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the general public, of its unalloyed loyalty to the President Commander in Chief, provision of all necessary support for the sustenance of our democracy and carrying out our constitutional roles.

Share This