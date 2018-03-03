Meeting Of The Generals: Danjuma Meets IBB Behind Closed Doors In Minna

Published:





Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, on Thursday held a closed door meeting with General Theophilus Danjuma, at his hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital.





A source on Friday said the meeting lasted about three hours. It was gathered that Danjuma arrived at the Minna airport at exactly 11:45am yesterday and was driven straight to Babangida's house.





Danjuma , who refused to speak with journalists after the meeting, drove straight to the airport at about 4 :05 pm. A source said, "I am very sure that they must have discussed the general situation in the country security and political.





"Danjuma left the house shortly after the meeting and was taken straight to the airport . That is all I can tell you about the visit . ”

