Man Remanded In Prison Over N38.7 Million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, March 6, 2018 arraigned one Mohammed Kabiru before Justice S. O Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing, to the tune of Thirty Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty One Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira only (N38, 781, 800).He pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, S.T Ola, prayed the court for a trial date and asked that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.The defense counsel, Okere Elvin, however told the court that bail application had been filed.Justice S. O Solebo adjourned the case to March 15, 2018 for hearing of the bail application and trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing and determination of his bail.Mohammed Kabiru, sometime in January 2014, allegedly obtained the sum of N38, 781, 800 (Thirty Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty One Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira) from Vincent Nwerem on the false pretence that he will pay the equivalence in Dollars.The offence is contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2016.