Man Beheads Woman, Buries Her Body In Enugu [GRAPHIC]

Published:

The Enugu state command have commenced a full scale investigations into an alleged incident of murder of a lady and beheading her.





A statement by the police command says the deceased identified as one Sussana Enejere of Ugbene Ajima in Uzouwani Local Government Area of Enugu state, had allegedly gone to farm on March 26th and never returned home.





It was further gathered that when she could no longer be seen, a search was intensified in the early hours of Tuesday March 27 in which through intelligence information received, one Tochukwu Idu Chianugo of Ugwuoda village, was arrested in connection with the alleged incident.





Following his arrest, he took the operatives to the place where he had allegedly beheaded the victim.The headless body together with the severed head have been recovered and deposited in a nearby mortuary while suspect is helping the operatives in their investigations.

Share This