Looting Allegation: Individuals Plotting To Rubbish My Name – Jonathan

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has disclosed that there is an impending accusation against him by people who are out to ruin his reputation.





In a post on his Facebook page, the former president who is in Sierra Leone, expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious from attempts to defame him.





Jonathan wrote: “It has been brought to my attention that while I am away promoting democracy in Sierra Leone, a campaign will be unleashed against me to falsely impugn my name using both faceless and identified persons.





“When I was in power I said my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Even out of power, I continue to hold that belief.





“What I will say however, is that no matter how far and fast falsehood has traveled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth.”

Share This