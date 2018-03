Published:

As members of the civil socitiet troop out in Abuja today to protest the continued detention of the Abuja Bereau Chief of Independent Newspaper, this is the list of some Bloggers and Journalists that have been detained since 2015 in Nigeria.They include the Chief Editor of CKN NEWS,Chris Kehinde Nwandu who was detained in 2015 at Ikoyi Prisons