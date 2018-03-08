Learn From Nana Akufo-Addo - PDP Tells Buhari

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have advised President Muhammad Buhari to learn from his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo and stop turning Nigeria into an international joke. This was part of the statement released by the PDP on Wednesday where they described Buhari’s assurance that Nigeria would help Ghana fight corruption as hypocrisy.





According to the PDP, Buhari should have been embarrassed that while his Ghanian counterpart paraded credentials of a “robust economy and a peaceful nation,” Nigeria, under his watch is “plagued with economic recession and upsurge of violence and daily bloodletting.” The statement added that: “We hope President Buhari recollects that unlike his Ghanaian counterpart, his administration had nothing to show in its first year in office.





“Our President recalls that under his own watch, over 8 million Nigerians have lost their jobs, 16 million remained unemployed, 18 million more were underemployed while another 27.44 million refused to work for various reasons related to frustrations occasioned by the negative policies of his government.





“In the same vein, we hope President Buhari notes that unlike his Ghanaian counterpart, who initiated development projects and opened factories, in Nigeria under his watch, many factories have shut down, infrastructures are collapsing, inflation has soared, fuel price has moved from N86.50 to N250-N300 per liter in various parts of his country, while the nation’s debt profile has continued to escalate.”





The PDP also noted that “when President Buhari offered to assist Ghana in her fight against corruption, we hope he remembered that the world already knows that back home, his administration reeks of allegations bordering on corruption in high places and the Transparency International (TI) report has exposed the fact that corruption has worsened in Nigeria under his government.





“The PDP therefore urges President Buhari’s handlers to stop embarrassing the nation, especially at the international stage.”

