Leah Sharibu Will Be Released Soon - Says Yobe Senator

Senator Bukar Ibrahim (APC-Yobe East) on Thursday revealed that Boko Haram members would soon release the Dapchi schoolgirl still in their captivity, Leah Sharibu. Speaking at the senate, the lawmaker disclosed that very serious negotiations are ongoing to ensure the release of Sharibu.





Ibrahim said: “I want to reassure the distinguished Senator that very serious negotiations is going on and I believe not far from now, she would also be released Insha Allah, the last Dapchi and the remaining Chibok girls.”





During his contribution, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP-Taraba South) pleaded with the negotiating team to ensure the release of Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls.





He said: “I rise to raise personal appeal to the negotiating team of the executive that ensured the release of the Dapchi girls. I am doing this to appreciate them for their efforts to get a few of the Chibok girls and 98 percent of the Dapchi girls released.





“I want to appeal that they should double their efforts so that Nigerians would have hope in the effort they are doing to put confidence in the heart of Nigerians.”





Sharibu, a Christian girl was among the students abducted from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College in Dapchi area of Yobe state.





The terrorists recently released all the girls but refused to release Sharibu for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

