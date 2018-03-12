Land Charges Protest:Police Calls For Dialogue With NBA

The Lagos State Police Command hereby call on the Chairman and the executive officers of the Nigeria Bar Association Ikeja branch, led by Barrister Adeshina Ogunlana to meet with the police high Command in the Commissioner of Police office in Ikeja tomorrow 12th March, 2018 to discuss in detail the mode of the planned protest.

The need for dialogue between the Police and the NBA is not unconnected with the current security situation in the country and fragility of the peace in Lagos State which can easily be compromised by unguarded actions.

The dialogue would enable the Command do a proper diagnosis of the impending protest and come up with an action plan that would address security concerns.

The same advice goes to the SAVE LAGOS GROUP who planned to occupy the Government House, Alausa. They must see the police on this before further action please