Benue Killings: Police IG, Idris Disobeyed My Orders.... Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has faulted the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Abubakar, over the continuous killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Benue State. Reacting to the notion in some quarters that he had abandoned the people of Benue, Buhari said he had the people of the state at heart and will not abandon them.

Speaking on Tuesday, Buhari said: "The problem in Benue stated worsening because the IGP refused to follow my instruction.“It is wrong to think I have abandoned the people of Benue. I still have at heart.“I thank the governor and the people of the state for receiving me.“We have deployed security agencies to make sure the clashes between farmers and end as soon as possible.”

Share This