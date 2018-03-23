Just Like Dagrin, Nigerian Rapper Dies After Releasing New Song Titled "If I Die"

Published:

Rising rapper Eche Victor better known as Rappon has died of an unknown ailment two years after releasing a song titled, "If Die Young. It was gathered that after Rappon released “If I Die Young”, he became distressed and treated several ailments before his death.

The rapper was said to have since been buried in his hometown in Enugu. On March 10, the deceased rapper revealed on a Facebook post that the year has been "challenging” for him.



He said:“Its been a challenging year for me, from one illness to another but I know God got me. Am getting back on my feet and the hustle continues,” he had posted on Facebook. The exact cause of his death is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

