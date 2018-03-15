Journalists, Police Injured As Edo Governor's Convoy Involved In Auto Accident

Published:

Eight persons, including journalists, sustained varying degrees of energies in an auto accident involving the convoy of Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki. The journalists were members of the press crew. According to reports, the convoy was on its way from an event organised by the Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc when a trailer suddenly intercepted it. This forced the driver of the bus to lose control of the vehicle.









It was also learnt that a woman, a child and a medical doctor were injured.









The driver in the governor's convoy reacted sharply but lost control of the car before it crashed into the median strip. It was learnt that the victims were taken to the accident and emergency ward of the hospital. One of the journalists, who did not want to be named, said, "There was an accident. It was serious but we thank God that we all came out alive. There were minor injuries. "The brake of the (press) bus failed as he (driver) was just looking for a way to avoid the trailer. The governor's vehicle was not involved."









The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, confirmed the incident in a statement. The statement read, "A number of people in the bus and three other vehicles that were involved in the accident, including a medical doctor and a mother and child, sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital. "An official of the state government has been sent to the hospital to ascertain the degree of injuries sustained by the victims and we are also in touch with the doctors managing the victims. We have undertaken to pay the medical bills of all the victims; no life was lost."









"An official of the state government has been sent to the hospital to ascertain the degree of injuries sustained by the victims and we are also in touch with the doctors managing the victims. We have undertaken to pay the medical bills of all the victims; no life was lost.”

