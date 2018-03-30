Jibril Will Be Greatly Missed – Speaker Dogara Murns Late Lawmaker

Published:





Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara has paid the late Deputy Majority Leader of the House Hon Umar Buba Jibril will be greatly missed. Jibril, who represented Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency, died at the age of 58 after a protracted illness.

Dogara described his late deputy as a patriotic, committed and hardworking representative. "We regret to announce the passing away of our friend, brother, colleague and leader, Rt. Hon Umar Buba Jibril, Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, whose sad demise occurred in the early hours of Friday, after a long protracted illness,” Dogara said in a statement.

"We extend our heart felt condolences to his immediate family, his wives, children, relations, his constituents and people of Kogi State. "Hon Buba was an upright man, a leader per excellence, a patriotic, committed and hardworking lawmaker, worthy representative.”

