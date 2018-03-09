Jerry Gana Unveils Olu Falae, others As SDP Interim NWC

Published:

Professor Jerry Gana has named former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Olu Falae as the chairman of the interim National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Jerry Gana is the chairman of the Steering Committee of the SDP. Unveiling the members of the party’s NWC at a World Press Conference in Abuja on Thursday, Gana declared that “the SDP is for the restructuring, Unity and stability of Nigeria as a nation.”





According to him, the NWC members would be in office until April this year when the Party would hold its national convention. Other members of the NWC are Dr Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, Hon Shehu Musa GAbam- National Secretary who was the Director General of Professor Tunde Adeniran for PDP National Chairman Campaign Organization, Sen Ebenezer Ikeyina, National Vice Chairman( South-Earth), Barrister Supo Shonibare, the national vice chairman (South- West), Dr Junaid Muhammed, the national vice chairman (North East). Sen E B Henshaw, Nationa Vice Chairman, Barrister Joseph Abu, the national legal adviser.





Others are Chief Nnamdi Clarkson, the national treasurer; Barrister Emeka Atuma, national organizing secretary. The members of the communication tactical team ar Alhaji Alfa Muhammed, deputy national publicity secretary; Hon Akinbode Oluyemi, technical adviser publicity secretary; Hon Adakole Ijogi, former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly; Rt Hon Kehinde Ayoola, national financial secretary; Lady Maryam Batudo, women leader and Comrade Stanley Nwaka, youth leader.

