Jerry Gana, Orubebe, Others To Dump PDP For SDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to lose some of its core members to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). This is according to reports indicating that ex-Information Minister Jerry Gana, ex-Education Minister Tunde Adeniran and ex-Niger Delta Minister Godsday Orubebe are in talks with the SDP prelude to their crossing over.

According to The Nation, the three men and others are looking to be a part of the merger that would see the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Peoples Salvation Party (PSP) joining in to form a formidable party ahead of next year’s elections. A marathon meeting reported to have lasted till the early hours of Friday ended with the parties involved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Ladi Kwali Hall in Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

The other PDP members making the switch are a former Military Administrator of Katsina State, Sen. Joseph Akaagerger; a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Peter Godsday Orubebe; Chief Mike Oghiadhome, who was a former Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Governor Saminu Turaki of Jigawa State; and ex-Minister of Defence, Dr. Olu Agunloye and a former Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Emiola.


