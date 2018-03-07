INEC Reports Own Staff To DSS, Police Over Illegal Registration

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has reported some of its senior staffs in Taraba state to the police for allegedly registering ineligible voters during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. In a statement by the Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Taraba, Fabian Vwamhi, the electoral body failed to mention if the illegal voters were underage voters.





INEC stated that the illegal voters had been expunged from the register. The commission said: “Following its laid down processes, INEC Taraba office has discovered that some ineligible voters have been registered in the ongoing CVR exercise. “This is not only contrary to INEC’s guidelines for registration but is also a violation of the Electoral Act.





“Consequently, the Taraba State office has flagged these illegal registrations for removal from the voter register. In addition it has queried the Electoral Officer as well as the Registration Officer for the centre. “It has informed the headquarters of the commission in Abuja and drawn the attention of security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution of all found to have been involved including INEC staff.”

