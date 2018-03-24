INEC Releases Timetable For Melaye’s Recall

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday released timetable for the recall of embattled Senator, Dino Melaye (APC- Kogi West).



INEC’s Secretary, Augusta Ogakwu released the timetable at the commission’s secretariat in Abuja.

According to the timetable, the recall process will begin on March 27, with the posting of the notice of verification at the commission’s local government area office in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

The last day for interested observers to submit application at INEC headquarters in Abuja is April 4.

Melaye had been in a running battle with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and the people of his constituency, who instituted his recall from the National Asembly.

See timetable below;





