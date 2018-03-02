Ikpeazu Describes Gov Ayade As An Epitome Of Wisdom

Published:

Share This

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has described his Cross River State counterpart, Governor Ben Ayade, as a quintessential administrator and an erudite scholar who epitomizes wisdom and peaceful coexistence among his people.Governor Ikpeazu in a birthday message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, stated that Governor Ayade is a source of inspiration to young people across the globe on top-notch values of industry and public spiritedness."As you Celebrate today, we are indeed blessed to have you as a leader at this time in Nigeria’s history, while the people of Cross River state are doubly blessed to also have you as their governor. You are a quintessential administrator and an erudite scholar who epitomizes wisdom and peaceful coexistence among his people. We wish you robust health and many more years of meritorious service to our father land."