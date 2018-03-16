IGP Disobedience: Buhari Not In Charge Of Government - PDP

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer in charge of his security chiefs following the refusal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to disobey his directive. This was stated on Wednesday by the National Coordinator of the PDP’s Grassroots Development, Bright Amewhule, while receiving some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who joined his party.









He also said the presdent administration lacked the will to win the war against insecurity in the country. Amewhule said: “If the IG of police disobeyed the order of the president to relocate to Benue State and the president has not done anything, it means that he (Buhari) is losing charge of the security chiefs. "As the Chief Security Officer of the nation, he ought to be in charge. Buhari should take the lives of Nigerians seriously because that is what he swore on oath to do.









"President Buhari is not qualified to be in office if he cannot control the Inspector General of Police. He asked the IGP to relocate to Benue State but he refused, it shows that he (Buhari ) is not in charge.“Every day we hear herdsmen killing innocent people and we have heard that the school girls kidnapped in Dapchi are still in the hands of their abductors, it means the president is not serious with security of lives and property of Nigerians. He should take the lives of Nigerians seriously.”

