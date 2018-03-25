If Anything Happens To El-Zakzaky FG Will Be Held Responsible – lMN Warns

Published:









The federal government will be held responsible should anything happen to the lbrahim El-Zakzaky or his wife while in their custody, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has warned. The group made this known in a statement by its media forum president, Ibrahim Musa.





"Let it be clearly known therefore that, the Federal Government will be held directly responsible should anything happen to the Sheikh or his wife while in their custody.“This government must be told some doses of the stark truth,” IMN said.





The group noted that, “In the last couple of days, news of a further deterioration of the health situation of our Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has filtered through and the government is denying him the necessary urgent medical attention.





"The Sheikh, who was shot severally more than two years ago, losing his left eye in the process, is at a great risk of losing the other eye except something drastic is done.“He further suffered a mild stroke in January this year, consequent on the stress and psychological trauma he has had to face, associated with his poor physical condition in the illegal detention and the lack of adequate care. He has not fully recovered from that ever since.





"The lackadaisical attitude of the government is simply unacceptable.“This disturbing situation has not made the government concede to at least obey the court judgement of more than a year ago, which declared him innocent.”





