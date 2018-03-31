Ibrahim Mantu Confesses How He Helped PDP Rig Elections

Published:

Former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu on Friday revealed how he helped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win elections in the past. He admitted to having bribed electoral and security officials, even agents of other political parties in order not to raise any objection to the outcomes of the elections.





Mantu, who was a senator on the platform of the PDP, confessed the truth during an interview with Channels Television. The former senator who pronounced himself as a born-again politician in 2017 disclosed that he helped to rig elections by providing financial inducements to officials involved in the conduct of the polls.





Asked about how he helped to rig elections, he said, “I don’t have to go and change election (results) but when you provide money, you give money to INEC boys that if they see any chance they should favour you, you provide money to the security (personnel); I tell you it’s not necessarily when I am contesting election but when my party sponsors a candidate, I will like that candidate to win election.”

