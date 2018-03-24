I Would Love To Have Children - Rap Star, Weird MC

Published:





Nigerian female rap artiste Shola Idowu, popularly known as Weird MC says she would love to have two kids, admitting that she is a lover of kids.

In a chat with the Punch, the 47 years old entertainer mentioned that she would still love to have children of her own.

She said, “Right now, I am open to love, the love of God. All I would say is that everything would happen as he wills. Regarding having children, I came through someone, so someone has to come through me. I love kids a lot. I would love to have two.

"Growing up, there were six of us in the family, three boys and three girls; I do not know what the will of God is but I would love to have two children, a boy and a girl.”

The rap artiste was quick to affirm the news that she is now a born-again Christian. She, however, noted that her love for God would only change her dress sense but not her music or fan base.

