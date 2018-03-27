I Won’t Allow You Destroy Imo APC – Okorocha Tells Araraume

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has stated that he would not let Senator Ifeanyi Araraume destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo on Sunday, the governor said Araraume would fail woefully if given the chance to run in the 2019 election as the flag bearer of the party.





Ararume is one of the governorship aspirants of the APC in the state. Okorocha asked Ararume to leave the APC to a fresh party if he has what it takes to win elections. The statement reads: "He was one of those who called Rochas ‘Alhaji in Government House and Okoro Hausa. The truth is that he won’t be allowed to do to APC what he did to APP, PDP and ACN.





"It is unfortunate that a former Senator of Chief Araraume’s caliber should be telling cheep lies over an issue that is well known to all Nigerians who had followed events in APC right from the outset.





"Senator Araraume has never been a good Party man. A good Party is the one who, when he looses the Primary, would work to support the party and the candidate of the Party. Senator Araraume has never done that. And we won’t allow him to destroy APC like he had done to some other Political Parties.”





"Further explaining how Araraume put a spanner in the progress of PDP, as well as his claim as one of the founders of APC, he said “And he was in Court with Ihedioha until the election was conducted. He only began to relate with APC during the Supplementary election for the governorship.





"So, if Senator Araraume Contested the PDP governorship Primary in 2015, could he have in the circumstance also been one of the founders of APC? The answer is obviously in the negative.“What we do not do is to allow opponents of the government to benefit from their lies. We shall continue to submerge their lies.”

