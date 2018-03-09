I Will Put An End To Cycle Of Violence In Nigeria - Buhari Vows

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday vowed to end Cycle Of Violence in Nigeria. The Nigerian leader made this known when he attended a town-hall meeting in Jos, the Plateau state capital, as part of a two-day official visit to the North-central state. The presidency had earlier announced in a statement that Buhari would be visiting some states that have suffered casualties resulting from clashes between farmers and herdsmen.





Buhari’s visit to Plateau comes three days after he visited Taraba, one of the states affected by the lingering herdsmen-farmers clashes in Nigeria. He was received at the Yakubu Gowon Airport by Governor Simon Lalong and other officials of the state government. The President launched the Plateau State Roadmap to Peace and vowed to end the violence that has claimed hundreds of lives in several states in the country.





"Let me express the Federal Government’s commitment to support and assist the Peace Building Agency in its effort to arrest the vicious cycle of violence and lay the foundation for sustainable peace in our country,” he said. But Buhari believes that the government alone cannot guarantee peace, while applauding governor Lalong for his efforts in maintaining peace in the state.“I am indeed quite impressed with gains and successes recorded in the area of conflict management and peace-building, which has returned this state to the path of relative peace.”

