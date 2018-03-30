I Will Not Stop Talking About Corruption Under Goodluck Jonathan... Yemi Osinbajo

Published:

The Vice President , Prof . Yemi Osinbajo, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have said they will continue to talk about the corruption perpetrated under the President Goodluck Jonathan’ s administration.They stated this on Thursday at the 10 th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos , where the 66th birthday of the former governor of Lagos State was commemorated.Osinbajo, who described corruption as an existential problem for Nigeria, said, “The corruption of the previous five years destroyed the economy. ”“They say don ’ t talk about it . What should we talk about ? If we are not talking about it , then what is the lesson to Nigerians?” Tinubu said.He said that the former ruling Peoples Democratic Party wasted the nation’ s resources when production was at maximum.Thanking Nigerians for their patience with the present administration , Tinubu said; “I am happy that President Buhari has saved the ship from wreckage .’’“We are re - directing Nigeria . We have a nation to rescue and thank God we have a good leader to emulate .’’