I Will Help You Fight Corruption - President Buhari Assures Ghanians

President Muhammadu Buhari, has pledged Nigeria’s support to Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the fight against corruption. He made the disclosure in a speech at Ghana’s 61st independence anniversary in Accra yesterday. He said: "Your Excellency can be assured that you have a good partner in me, as I look forward to any form of collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana in tackling the menace of endemic corruption. "Given all these public policies, it becomes reassuring that with the right leadership, Africa’s drive to eradicate poverty and entrench democracy is on course.”Buhari, who was the special guest of honour, recalled the historic and cultural ties between Nigeria and Ghana, urging the citizens of both countries to maintain the bond.



It is, therefore, my strong desire that we owe it a duty to ensure that our good peoples continue to live in each other’s countries unhindered,” he said, noting: “Our newly rejuvenated Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation has already provided us with a good platform in resolving any differences, while focusing on our main developmental objectives.”'ommenting on peace and security in West Africa, the president commended Akufo-Addo’s contribution to peace in neighbouring Togo. "Permit me to put on record Ghana’s untiring efforts in brokering peace in Togo by bringing all the warring parties to the negotiation table. I am appealing to the opposing parties in Togo to please come together and resolve their differences, so that Togo will move forward.



"In the same vein, I wish Nigeria and Ghana continue to provide the impetus in realising the objectives and ideals of the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to ensure security, peace and development of our region,” he said. A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as commending Akufo-Addo on his achievements in the first year in office, and praising his fight against corruption with the passage of the Special Prosecutor’s Bill. He said: "From Nigeria, I have watched closely your achievement, ranging from your ingenious approach to creating jobs for the teeming youths through various initiatives, including the repositioning of agriculture for modern farming, ‘Farming for Jobs and Food, Senior High School (SHS) free education, One District one Factory, and One-Village-One-Dam, as well as the improvement being recorded in the republic’s macroeconomic indicators.“All these efforts, I am aware, have made Ghana to become a good destination for foreign direct investment, just like Nigeria. Accept my congratulations!”

