I Was Misquoted On The Release Of Last Dapchi Girl.. IGP Idris Ibrahim

Published:

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the publication on some Social Media platform and conventional media indicating that the Inspector General of Police said the last Dapchi school girl will be released soon.





2. The Statement of the IGP was misunderstood and misquoted. The misunderstanding may be as a result of the already released Dapchi School girls expected back home in Yobe State today but could not arrive due to weather condition. The IGP could not also proceed to Dapchi because of same weather condition.





3. The Force wishes the members of the public and the media disregard the purported statement as not what the IGP meant.





4. The Force therefore reiterates that it has no information yet on the release of the last Dapchi school girl.

5. This release should be taken as the true position of the IGP’s statement.





6. The media are hereby enjoined to correct their records and publication, please.





ACP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

Share This