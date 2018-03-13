I May Come Back To Campaign Here... Buhari Tells Benue People

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari says he might return to Benue state to campaign, ahead of the 2019 presidential election.He said this on Monday while meeting with Benue stakeholders in Markurdi, the state capital.Buhari, who was in the state as part of his tour to troubled spots across the country, was reacting to a “shopping list” by some stakeholders.“When coming back on campaign, if coming back on campaign, I may promise,” Femi Adesina, his spokesman, quoted him as saying.He enjoined the people of Benue to pray for the economy to improve, saying he would not make any promises during the visit.He also appealed to leaders of various groups in the state to convince their constituents that the federal government is doing its best to end the recurring attacks by armed herdsmen in various parts of the country.Commending the efforts of Audu Ogbeh, mnister of agriculture, who is an indigene of Benue and “a great asset in my government,” Buhari said his administration would continue to empower farmers with loans by the Central Bank of Nigeria.He added that the agricultural policy of his administration has led to 90 percent reduction in rice importation.Although Buhari is yet to say if he will be seeking re-election in office or not, his campaign offices have been inaugurated in some parts of the country.Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has reportedly been appointed the director-general of his presidential campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.