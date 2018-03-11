I Have No Plans To Hijack PDP - Governor Wike

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has dismissed reports that he is trying to hijack the structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the resources available to him.





According to reports making rounds, Wike is pushing a certain Governor to run for the presidency in the 2019 general election. Speaking to Channels TV, the governor said those making insinuations to that effect are economical with the truth.





He said all governors are equal and work in unity for the stability of the PDP. Wike stated that no governor can control party affairs in another state, which is not within his jurisdiction.“All governors are equal in the party. There is no single Governor that can finance a political party as big as the PDP,” he added.





Reacting to comments credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he said that both the main opposition party and the ruling party, APC, have failed Nigerians, Wike said: "The former leader has left the PDP and destroyed his membership card.”

