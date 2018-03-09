I Have No Idea Why Buhari Is Coming To Rivers ― Wike

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says the federal government has not briefed him on the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state. He also said he had no idea why Buhari is visiting the oil-rich state. Wike made these remarks on Thursday while Flagging off the reconstruction of Egbelu Street and construction of link roads in East-West in Rumuodara, Obio Akpor area of the state. Rivers is listed among the states Buhari would be visiting over recent killings in some parts of the country.





While some communities in states such as Benue, Taraba, and Adamawa have been attacked by marauding herdsmen, resulting in the reported killing of over 200 persons, 22 people were murdered by a gang of cultists on New Year’s Day in Omoku Rivers.“I hear they say that the President is coming to our state. I have not been told the President is coming and why he is coming. He has the right to come to any state,” he said.





"Maybe the President is coming to make sure that he will improve the fortunes of the APC that is dead in Rivers state.“Apart from Jesus Christ, we don’t know of anyone who has risen a dead thing. APC is a dead party in Rivers state. No matter how you fast and pray, it will never wake up.”He further said: “Let nobody bother him or herself that the President is coming for security reasons. We don’t have security challenges in the state.“We have never had herdsmen killings or crisis in the state, except when some criminals tried to disrupt the peace and they were checked. We resolved that challenge.”

