I Have Done My Best As Nigeria's President... Buhari

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has been able to do his best since he got to power in 2015.Buhari, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, said this at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday while receiving a delegation from King Salman of Saudi Arabia.The president said his government was mindful of the three-pronged promises made to Nigerians before the 2015 elections, assuring that he remained undeterred and focused on securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians.“From the very time we came until now, we have been able to do our best, and we remain focused on delivering on our promises,’’ Buhari said.He said Nigerians in the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency were in the best position to provide correct assessments of the changes that had taken place since he assumed office in 2015.He said his administration's priority had so far been on securing the country, buoying the economy and curbing corruption so that Nigerians would start benefitting from the rich natural and human resources of the country.He thanked the King Salman Aid and Relief Centre, and the Saudi Development Fund for providing relief materials, worth 10 million dollars, to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Dan-Ali, said the delegation from Saudi Arabia had already visited the Ministry of Defence, Defence Headquarters and taken a tour of IDP camps in Maiduguri as part of their schedule.The leader of the Saudi Arabian delegation from King Salman, Nasser Bin Mutlaq, said the visit and the donation of materials was an extension of the good relations both countries had shared over the years.“We are directed to offer materials and food for the displaced persons in the North East worth 10 million dollars. We have had a field visit to the places and seen the humanitarian situation ourselves,’’ he added.