I Can Assist You Solve Fulani Herdsmen Farmers Clashes....Fayose Tells FG

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged the Federal Government to seek his help on how to tackle the rot in the educational sector.



He also said he was willing to assist in resolving the farmers-herdsmen clashes in the country using his experience in Ekiti State.



Fayose spoke on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti during his investiture as the ‘Grand Patron’ by the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria.



The governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, said the All Progressives Congress-led government at the centre should not be ashamed to consult him despite the political difference.



Fayose said he had succeeded in restoring the state’s glory in education by bringing it back to the first position from 35th in the National Examination Council Senior Secondary Certificate Examination for two consecutive years.



He said, “The Federal Government should ask us how we conquered decay in the education sector. They should ask us how we overcame herdsmen crisis. They should ask us; they should not think about party differences.



“You can build all bridges of the world; without education, it is a waste of time. If you give education to people, you have given all that matters in the world. I thank God for making what seemed impossible happen. I did it in my first term and I have also done it in my second term.”



Fayose urged the parents and teachers to support his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, to become the governor so as to sustain the legacy.



Boasting that his party would win in 165 of the 177 wards in Ekiti, Fayose added, “The election is in the hands of the people not in the hands of politicians.”

