I Am Ready To Go Into War With El Rufai...Sen Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says if Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, is for war, “we are also for war and a bigger war”.He said this after meeting with the panel the All Progressives Congress (APC) set up to look into the crisis in the state.The senator and el-Rufai have disagreed on a number of issues. The faction which Sani belongs to recently suspended the governor.Thereafter, the building housing the faction was demolished.Despite talking tough, Sani said he would support any effort aimed at resolving the crisis.“If one person is ready and the other person is not ready, certainly we are not going to make any headway,” he said.“So, I very much identify myself with any effort that is aimed at bringing peace.“Our position is this, if the governor of Kaduna state is for peace, we are for peace. If he’s for war, we are also for war and a bigger war.”The senator appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis that has engulfed the party in Kaduna.“President Buhari is the glue that binds the members,” Sani said.“I still see President Muhammadu Buhari as the glue of APC, if we don’t have Buhari in the APC, everyone will find his way to his home.“So, as he remains the glue, he must also be up and doing in addressing these crises.”He said the crisis in the state’s party was allowed to reach a stage where “where the broom automatically transformed to a machete.”The senator said members of the party were waiting for the president, the party’s leadership and the Bola Tinubu’s team to reconcile the aggrieved ones.“We have provided the facts and we are waiting for Tinubu to act on it; as far as I am concerned, I believe that Oni is working with Tinubu. There is no conflict of responsibilities,“ he said.He added that: “If anyone felt that this party belongs to him and doesn’t belong to me and that I am not needed in the party, there is no way I can continue to remain in the party. After all, it is a free world.”