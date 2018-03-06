How My Role With Sola Sobowale Almost Ruined My Marriage - Suara

Published:

Actor Yemi Adeyemi popularly known for his role in Super Story series, Oh Father! Oh Daughter! as Suara, has opened up on his relationship with Sola Sobowale. The actor said his wife thought he was in a secret relationship with the actress who played the role of Toyin Tomato in the series.





Suara, a polygamist in the series who married Bukky Wright and Sola Sobowale said that he told his wife severally that there was nothing between him and the actress. In a chat with New Telegraph, the actor said it was not until his wife met Sobowale that she believed him.





His words, “My wife was very angry with me. She thought I actually had an affair with Sola Sobowale (Toyin Tomato). It was not until they got to know each other that she was convinced that I was not going out with her. When Sola came, she was calling me ‘Brother mi’, which is what she used to call me.





“Actually, I came to Lagos (from Ibadan) through her advice. I did not even know that we were going to act together in Super Story. My wife was so eager to meet her; so, when Sola came to my house they met. Annoyingly, my wife was sitting watching what was going to happen that day.





“But when she saw the way Sola was talking, calling me ‘Brother mi’, and she related with her, my wife was convinced that there was nothing between us beyond acting our roles in Super Story. She begged me later that she was sorry. I reminded her that it was not the first time she had seen me acting with a woman.”

