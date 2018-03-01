How I Got A Private Jet As A Football Player - Daniel Amokachi

Published:

Former Super Eagles forward Daniel “De Bull” Amokachi has revealed that he got his private jet as a player because of his relationship with the club president at Besiktas. The Olympic gold medalist was said to have a private jet when he was playing for the Turkish side, a feat uncommon to footballers.





And the 1994 Afcon winner, later returned the jet when he ended active football due to the expenses involved.





He told Brila FM that, “The Jet story came when my club was to play a very crucial match in Istanbul and I was in Nigeria to see my mum who was sick at the time. “The president of the club tried all he could to get me back so he had to send me a private jet which landed in Kaduna to come and pick me. “





“After several clearances in different countries, we landed in Istanbul played the match and won.” He added that, “The president of the club who was a very young man and my friend too asked me if I wanted to have one and I said why not. “Then he promised to call his friends who ran airline business in America. He did and said to me ‘ you guys can discuss’.





“All I need do was have my name on the airline and at any point, I can call the aircraft to pick me to anywhere in the world. “I got in contact with them and we got talking. At the end of the day, it was mine. It was all to the Glory of God.”

Share This