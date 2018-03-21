How Five #DapchiGirls Died In Boko Haram Custody

Published:

Fatsuma Abdullahi, one of the released Dapchi schoolgirls, has revealed how five kidnapped girls died while in the captivity of the dreaded Boko Haram sects.





Abdullahi said the five girls had died as a result of the stampede caused while trekking.





She said: “Out of the five girls that died, I know only two of them – Aisha and Maimuna.”





Abdullahi added that while with their captors, they were not treated badly. “They gave us food, Infact we cooked the meals ourselves, while we were kept in an enclosed place. And not even an airplane would see us.”





The Presidency on Wednesday confirmed the released of 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State abducted by Boko Haram on February 19.

