How DSS Captured Notorious AK-47 Dealer, Abbey After 10 Years Chase

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Jonah Abbey, aka Jonah Idi, with his driver, Agyo Saviour, aka, Dan-Wase. It was gathered that the notorious gunrunner,” has been on the wanted list of the Service for 10 years over alleged arms and ammunition trade. The DSS accused him of servicing criminal groups in Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue/Taraba axis, including the wanted notorious criminal syndicate led by Terwase Akwaza, aka Ghana, in Benue State.









"It may be noted that subject has entrenched his criminal activities in different parts of the country and as earlier mentioned, has clients especially in Plateau, Ebonyi, Cross River, Enugu and Bayelsa states, among others,” the police added in a statement on Sunday.“Indications are that he sources arms from the Republic of Cameroon and parts of the North-East of Nigeria.”Meanwhile, The Nigeria police in Sokoto have arrested a citizen of Niger Republic for being in possession of ammunition and an Army camouflage.









State Commissioner of Police Murtala Mani said the suspect was nabbed at the border town of Bachaka in Gudu area of the state. Speaking through the spokesman for the police, DSP Cordelia Nwiwe, the commissioner said the suspect was arrested in possession of a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, one pump action rifle with 76 rounds of live ammunition, and an axe. He said, “The Nigerien claimed that he is a hunter and that he was invited by some hunters in Nigeria to participate in a hunting exercise.“We are determined to curb crime in Sokoto and will not allow foreigners to infiltrate the country wearing camouflage and impersonating the Nigerian Army.”

