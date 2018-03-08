House Maid Beats Madam Into Coma In Lagos

Published:

A woman identified as Mistura is fighting for her life at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja after she was beaten to a pulp and left for dead by her housemaid.The tragic incident happened in Ejigbo area of Lagos.According to report, Mistura, a civil servant had been in a coma since Monday, March 5, 2018, when she was attacked with blended pepper and a wine bottle by the maid, identified as Susan Samson.Despite a three-hour surgery on Wednesday, the victim had yet to come round and was in the intensive care unit of LASUTH. It was learnt that Mistura, who taught in a public secondary school in Lagos, had employed Samson on February 4, 2018 to assist her with domestic chores.The 18-year-old suspect was reported to have stolen her boss’ money last Friday and Saturday. After the stolen money was recovered from Samson’s bag, Mistura was said to have alerted the agent who brought her.The Ogoja, Cross River State indigene, in a desperate bid to escape from the house, which Mistura had locked, allegedly poured blended pepper on the boss while she lay on the bed.She then grabbed a champagne bottle and smashed it on the victim’s head repeatedly until she passed out.The suspect was reportedly apprehended by residents who heard the victim’s scream for help. The suspect has reportedly been handed over to policemen from the Ejigbo division.The victim’s husband, who identified himself only as Alhaji Sikiru, said he had gone to work when the incident happened.According to her husband, Alhaji Sikiru, while expressing fear over the condition of his wife, said he hoped she would make it out alive.“She lost a lot of blood and I had to get six pints of blood yesterday (Tuesday). Because her blood level was low, the doctors gave her four pints so she could go through a surgery which started from 1am and ended around 4.30am on Wednesday. The surgery didn’t bring out anything. She is still in a coma.“My wife is in the intensive care unit of LASUTH. Her brain has collapsed and has been removed from the body and kept somewhere. Her kidney is already packing up. I hope she makes it out alive,” he added.