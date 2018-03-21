House of Reps Member Reveals Senator Wakili's Last Moment

Published:

A member of House of Representatives, Mr . Mohammed Sani -Abdu, on Tuesday reveal how Senator Ali Wakil died. Wakil, who died on Saturday morning at the age of 58 years in his Abuja residence, represented Bauchi South Senatorial District of Bauchi State.





Sani Abdu, who is also from Bauchi State, recounted Wakil's very last moments alive when the House paid tributes to the late retired Comptroller of Customs. The session was presided over by the Speaker, Mr . Yakubu Dogara, who hails from the same district as Sani Abdu and Wakil.





Sani Abdu said as the very first person to arrive in his residence after receiving a distress call, Sani Abdu disclosed that Wakil slumped in the presence of the wife. According to him, Wakil was dressed up and ready to travel to Yola, Adamawa State, to attend the wedding of the daughter of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr . Boss Mustapha.





But, before leaving the house, Sani Abdu stated that the late senator asked his wife to prepare a meal for him to eat. He added,“This is why we have to continue to appreciate our wives. His wife received the first shock. She prepared porridge and brought it for him to eat. But, Wakil told her he wanted something light instead, like tea. She went back to get the tea only for her to return and find her husband slumped on the floor.”





Sani Abdu recalled how he personally washed the late senator and prepared his body for burial, having been told what happened. He added,“The wife is a very courageous woman. I asked her whether she would be strong enough so that I could remove the cloth from his face for her to see the husband for the last time.





"She agreed. You know people are somehow afraid of dead bodies. But, this woman did not only hold her husband, she prayed for him and tightly embraced the body. "She did not want to let go of the body. It took some women, who had strength, to pull her away from Wakil. "Immediately she was separated from him, she fainted and people had to bring water to pour on her. She took the first shock.”









Source: Punch

