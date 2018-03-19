Hoodlums Stop Gov Badaru From Speaking At Defection Occasion

Published:

Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state was stopped by thugs from making his speech during an occasion to welcome defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The venue used for the occasion was thrown into confusion shortly after Abubakar stood on the podium to address the audience.





Governor Abubakar, who sought to know the cause of the commotion, abandoned his speech after realizing that they were not ready to remain calm.













The governor was invited to Birnin – Kudu by a member of House of Representatives, Magaji Da’u Aliyu, representing Birnin-Kudu/Buji federal constuency, for the flagging off of Wurno/Dankoshe feeder road, the presentation of cash gift to students of higher institutions, the presentation of cars to his party officials as well as the reception of the decampees.





In his short address, the governor appealed to the party members to play the game of politics in accordance to its dictates, saying that it was not out place to play politics without bitterness.

