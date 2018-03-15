Hon. Jibrin Speaks After Resuming At National Assembly

Published:

The former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin, has resumed duties at the National Assembly after his suspension.





The lawmaker wrote a letter of apology to the House which was announced during plenary by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.





After his resumption, Jibrin wrote on his Twitter handle: “Today (Wednesday), I resumed representation of my constituency and legislative duties at the House of Reps.





“The experience of the last 2 years has prepared me even better to rededicate my self towards service of our country. I thank you for your support. I remain eternally grateful. A Jibrin.”





Jibrin was suspended September 16, 2016 for 180 legislative days over budget padding allegations.





He had accused Dogara, Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, Chief Whip Alhassan Doguwa, Minority leader Leo Ogor and nine Committee Chairmen of padding the 2016 budget to the tune of N40bn.





The lawmaker also alleged that most members of the House diverted N10bn in running cost that was not part of their salaries over the years.

