Group Urges FG To Probe Gov Bello’s Alleged Link To Importation Of Military Equipment

Published:

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has called for investigation into accusation that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is involved in importation of military equipment. The senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, had accused Bello of importing military gadgets into Nigeria. Both politicians have been at loggerheads for over one year.





The PDP, on Saturday, said Melaye’s accusation was revealing and asked the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to investigate it. In a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said this discovery could be an unfolding clue on how herdsmen get their weapons for attacks. The party tasked the Presidency and military high command to immediately come out with explanations to Nigerians on how Bello allegedly secured the permission to import military equipment.





"From the reports so far, it appears that we are now having a clue on how weapons and other military equipment being used by marauders and criminals to ravage and murder our citizens are illegally sneaked into the country and by which interest,” it said in a statement.“Nigerians now know that some persons and officials linked with APC interests have been playing roles in compromising the security of our nation by smuggling in military equipment for unknown groups ostensibly to carry out evil activities.





"We hold that this is a very critical matter and as a pro-people party, committed to the well being of Nigerians, urge the Presidency and the military to quickly offer explanations to Nigerians on who issued the end-user certificate for the importation of the said military equipment into our country.”

