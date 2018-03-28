Group Slams Martin Luther’s Family For Awarding President Buhari On Leadership

Published:

The Concerned Nigerians group has condemned the Martin Luther King Jr’s family for giving a leadership award to President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari on Monday received the Black history award for his exceptional leadership in Africa. The award was presented to him by Late Martin Luther King’s family who paid him a visit at the presidential villa.





The group in a statement on Wednesday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Theophilus Abu Agada, expressed dismay over the award giving to the president. Agada said: “The actions and inactions of President Muhammadu Buhari since he was sworn in as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria negates the ideals and principles of what Martin Luther King Jr fought and died for.





“Martin King Jr fought for freedom, but today, under President Buhari, the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife have been illegally detained for over 800 days against a valid court order that says they should be released unconditionally. “Many today in Nigeria are in political servitude because they do not belong to President Buhari’s political party.





“Marthin Luther King Jr had a dream, a dream where his four little children Would live in a nation that they will not be Judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.





“However, in our country Nigeria, the man that is being honored with Luther King jr’s legacy of equality and justice is known to be a despotic, tribalistic and nepotistic leader who has refused to adhere to the principles of federal character that allows equal opportunity for all.”





The Concerned Nigerians group noted that Buhari sees people from other region and ethnic nationalities as lesser beings that must not be given an opportunity to serve in some sensitive positions of government. The group said: “He categorized citizens from Southern Nigeria as 5% people that must not enjoy what people from his 97% region who overwhelmingly voted for him should enjoy.





“Minority Christians in the North have suffered so many losses, with the president abetting and pampering the perpetrators of the genocide that is ongoing in the North-Central region and Southern part of Kaduna state.





“We condemn in its entirety, this prestigious award that was conferred on the president. He doesn’t deserve the award and as such, we are calling on the family of Marthin Luther King Jr not to compromise the legacy of Rev. Luther by giving award to people that are undeserving.”

Share This