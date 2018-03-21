Governor Ortom , Miyetti Allah Leadership Finally Meets

Published:

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that the state government and the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have come to an understanding.





The governor held a meeting with the leaders of the umbrella body for Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday where the representatives asked for time "to enable them adjust and conform with the (anti-open grazing) law” passed by the Benue state government.





Ortom reiterated his stance that the ranching law would not be scrapped but added that it would also not be harshly enforced. He pointed out that the law is representative of the desire of Benue residents and would be implemented with a human face.





He said, “discussions between MACBAN and Benue state government would continue with a view to fashioning out ways of ensuring peace between farmers and herdsmen in the state”

