Gov. Obiano Sacks All Commissioners, Political Aides

Published:

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has sacked the 18 commissioners in his cabinet and other political appointees in ministries, departments and agencies. The sacking was announced in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu. The sacked officers were directed to hand over to permanent secretaries of their respective ministries, departments and agencies or to the most senior civil servants in the absence of permanent secretaries.





The letter ordered the affected appointees to hand over any project/vehicles in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March, 2018. The memo read in part: “His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, has directed that all political appointees and non-civil servants, heads of MDAs in the state submit their hand over notes/reports on or before Friday, 16th March, 2018 to the Permanent Secretary of their respective MDAs, or to the most senior civil servant there in the absence of a Permanent Secretary.





“All SSAs/SAs are to submit their handover notes/reports to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG. “A copy of the handover note/report must be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March, 2018. “Further to the above, political appointees and non-civil servants, heads of MDAs and SSAs/SAs under reference, are to also hand over any government project/utility vehicles in their custody to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March 2018. “The contents of this letter are for your attention and necessary actions, as I assure you of my high regards.” The memo was copied to the office of the deputy governor, among others.

Share This