Gov Bello Reports Nine Journalists To Police Over Herdsmen Attack Stories

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has taken his fight with the media to another level following a petition to the Nigerian Police over reports on suspected Fulani herdsmen killings in the state.





The state government it was learnt petitioned the police over the reports which thus instigated the police to summon nine journalists to police headquarters.





Governor Bello had in the face of the uneasiness over herdsmen killings across the country offered to provide a colony for herdsmen in the state.





The governor’s offer has, however, been largely condemned by some enlightened and esteemed statesmen in the state.





Following the governor’s assertion, a community leader in the state, Alhassan Ejike, warned the governor to keep off from Kogi West in order to avoid a bloodbath.





He noted: “You are not the owner of Kogi and you cannot allocate a land that doesn’t belong to you to foreigners.”





The people of Kogi-East, who form the majority in the state have also warned the governor to keep off.





Besides the face off with his people over the herdsmen attacks, the governor has also been embroiled in repeated clashes with the political class including members of his own All Progressives Congress (APC).





Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West), arguably the most prominent political rival of the governor in the APC last weekend petitioned the United Nations, United States and United Kingdom governments over the state of political unease in Kogi State.

