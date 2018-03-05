Goodluck Jonathan Launches Orji Kalu's Fibank Mobile App In Sierra Leone

Published:

In a bid to enhance round the clock banking transaction and better service delivery, the chairman of First International Bank (FIBANK) group and former governor of Abia state Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has launched the bank's mobile app in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Saturday.On hand to join in the ritual tape cutting was the former president of Nigeria Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. Also present in the launching was the chiefpromoter of the bank, Mrs. Ifunanya Kalu. Others are the Managing Director of FiBank (Sierra Leone), Dr. Hasiatu Jalloh and Prince Flavian Enwezoh.