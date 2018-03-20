GMD Baru Confirms NNPC Set To Go Paperless

Published:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is ready to go paperless in its operations soon, group managing director of the oil company Maikanti Baru has said. The NNPC boss made this known while inaugurating two committees to achieve this purpose.





Spokesman of the corporation Ndu Ughamadu explained that the committees were: The Systems Applications and Products (SAP) steering committee and the Group Process Council (GPC).





According to a statement by the company, Baru said SAP was the platform for driving the transformation agenda of NNPC and the 12 Business Focus Areas which include: Ensuring security of the industry assets, Developing new business models, Providing viable alternative funding to Joint Venture Cash Calls, Increasing the nation’s production & reserves base and Growing NPDC oil and gas production.





Others are: Effecting refinery upgrade & expansion, Embarking on renewable energy drive & frontier exploration, Rehabilitating the nation’s oil & gas infrastructure, Strengthening NNPC ventures & common services, Enhancing staff professionalism & Accountability as well as their welfare.





He stated that the platform had the potential to significantly influence the corporation’s ability to compete, operate effectively and create value.





“We have commissioned a new re-delivery project to address the existing SAP challenges we are facing, we are implementing new solutions to manage some of our existing processes not currently on SAP.

Share This